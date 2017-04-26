Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Report: Pittsburgh drivers are the worst
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
LOUIS B. RUEDIGER | Tribune-Review
An online car insurance comparison company based in Massachusetts, EverQuote Inc., deemed Pittsburgh the poorest-performing city in its 2017 Safe Driving Report.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Pittsburgh drivers are the worst.

That's not just another rant by a weary, rush-hour commuter scrambling to change lanes on the Parkway West; it's the conclusion of a recent report on driving practices across America.

EverQuote Inc., a Massachusetts-based online car insurance comparison company, deemed Pittsburgh the poorest-performing city in its 2017 Safe Driving Report , which examined EverDrive cellphone app data collected during more than 2.7 million vehicle trips spanning 230 million miles in the U.S. between April 6, 2016 and March 6.

Pittsburgh earned a C-minus, or 71 out of 100, on EverQuote's safe driving scorecard, or about eight points lower than the national average of a 79.

Pennsylvania as a whole performed slightly better at a 73 — the third worst score among all 50 states.

During the past 12 months in Pittsburgh, the report said, drivers went faster than the speed limit more than half the time, compared to 36 percent of trips involving speeding nationally.

Vehicles traversing Pittsburgh's hilly, narrow, pothole-pocked roads made a hard brake during 35 percent of trips, compared to 32 percent of trips with sudden stops nationally.

And Pittsburgh drivers made hard turns during 22 percent of trips, compared to 16 percent of trips with sharp and fast maneuvers nationally.

At least one factor unique to the city of rivers and bridges could be a culprit: the so-called “Pittsburgh Left.”

That's the name given to the act of a car turning left across oncoming lanes of traffic immediately after the light turns green, even though driving rules require cars turning left to yield to cars going straight ahead.

The act frustrates and irks some drivers — particularly people from outside greater Pittsburgh caught off guard who slam on their brakes to avoid a collision.

Yet some longtime residents — including Mayor Bill Peduto — embrace the Pittsburgh Left as a charming tradition and nod to being polite by letting an extra car get through the intersection.

EverQuote said it produced the national driving report in an effort to “empower drivers to use their scores to improve their driving skills and ultimately make the roads safer for themselves” and the 214 million drivers on U.S. roads.

“We hope this data sheds light on actual driving habits versus people's perception of their driving skills,” EverQuote CEO Seth Birnbaum said in a statement.

The Midwest has the safest drivers in the nation, the 2017 report concluded.

Pennsylvania ranked no. 48 overall in safe driving of 50 states, edged out only by Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The Keystone State also made the worst five in the categories of speeding, risky acceleration, hard-braking and hard-turning.

Phone use was not as big a problem here as in the South, with Florida and Louisiana flagged as the worst texting-while-driving offenders.

Drivers in the Northeast tended to speed the most, with more than half their trips involving going 10 mph above the limit, the report said.

The top five states with the best drivers have in common a lot of open land and unincorporated area — Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota and South Dakota, respectively.

Women fared slightly better on the safety scorecard (78 out of 100) than men (77). Male drivers were 5 percent more likely to speed and 23 percent more likely to make a hard turn, the report said.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.