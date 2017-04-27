Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police: Woman ID'd husband as shooter in West Mifflin home
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 7:18 a.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

A West Mifflin woman told investigators Wednesday evening that her husband shot her in the chest during an argument, according to a police criminal complaint.

Karen Kadish, 52, was lying on her side in her Rossmoor Drive living room bleeding from a gunshot wound and moaning when West Mifflin police arrived just after 6:30 p.m., police said. The couple's adult son was in the living room and Richard Kadish was sitting in a chair in the room at the time of the shooting, police said.

Richard Kadish, 55, is awaiting arraignment on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges filed by Allegheny County police, who did not detail the subject of the argument.

Karen Kadish was reported to be in critical condition at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

Prior to the shooting, neighbors had called 911 to report fighting at the home, police said. Investigators found a Ruger pistol sitting on top of a vehicle outside the home. They recovered one shell casing, according to the complaint.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

