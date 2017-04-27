Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

CMU's Snakebot pulls Jimmy's leg on Fallon show
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 10:06 a.m.
Howie Choset, a robotics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, demonstrates the climbing prowess of Snakebot on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.'
Snakebot, a robot from Carnegie Mellon University, climbs Jimmy Fallon's leg during a segment on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.'

A robot from Carnegie Mellon University that looks and moves like a snake was on Jimmy Fallon this week.

Literally on Fallon.

Howie Choset, a robotics professor at CMU, brought Snakebot to "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" for an episode that aired Tuesday.

Choset told Fallon the robot could be a tool for search and rescue workers, could inspect nuclear power plants or could perform minimally invasive surgery, if it was smaller, of course. He said the robot is great because it can go places humans and conventional machines can't.

And it's really great at climbing things.

"Can it climb me?" Fallon asked.

Things got a little funky as Snakebot made its way up Fallon's leg.

"Slow down there, mister," Fallon said as Snakebot neared his knee.

Snakebot appeared as part of segment called "Tonight Showbotics." It featured Snakebot, Sophia, a human-like robot by Hanson Robotics, and butterfly robots made by Festo AG.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or on Twitter at @tinynotebook.

