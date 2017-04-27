Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

McKeesport man sentenced in tattoo shop killing
Megan Guza | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 3:21 p.m.

A McKeesport tattoo artist will spend at least nine years in prison for beating another man to death in 2015, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski sentenced Dustin Rice, 43, to nine to 18 years in prison for the killing of 54-year-old Dennis Pence in July 2015. Borkowski found Rice guilty of voluntary manslaughter in February.

The fight between Pence and Rice began shortly before 2 a.m. July 18 after Rice threw Pence out of his tattoo shop. Rice said he fell asleep in his tattoo chair and awoke when Pence came back to the shop and struck him with a walking stick, according to the criminal complaint filed at the time.

The two fought, and witnesses said at the time they saw Pence being struck again and again with the walking stick, both while standing and while he lay on the ground.

Rice said he pushed Pence out of the shop while they fought, though he did not remember much, as he'd been drunk, police wrote in the complaint.

