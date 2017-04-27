Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Wilmerding rapist sentenced to up to 50 years in prison
Megan Guza | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Lawrence Cook of Wilmerding was charged Friday, April 29, 2016, with two counts of rape.

Updated 31 minutes ago

A serial rapist who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sexually assaulting three women in Wilmerding will spend at least 50 years in prisons, a judge decided Thursday.

Common Pleas Judge Alex Bicket sentenced 32-year-old Lawrence Cook to 51 to 102 years in prison, according to the District Attorney's Office. The sentence stems from rapes committed in 2014 and 2015.

Detectives arrested Cook in April 2016 after a break in the case, which stemmed from a DNA match from one of the 2015 cases to the 2014 rape and a 2005 assault in Savannah, Ga. The victim in Georgia gave her assailant's name as Lawrence.

From there, detectives worked backward: They looked for men within a certain age range who had lived in Pennsylvania and Georgia who went by Lawrence, Ruckel said. Because the Georgia case was a decade old, detectives concluded the suspect was likely born in Georgia.

That led them to Cook.

Cook pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault, rape, kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, assault and robbery in a February 2014 case; rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and robbery in a July 2015 case; and rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, assault and terroristic threats in a November 2015 case.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.

