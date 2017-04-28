Allegheny County's Port Authority hires interim CEO for $14K a month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David Donahoe, former executive director of the Allegheny Regional Asset District, will serve as the Port Authority interim CEO, the board decided Friday.

Donahoe, 68 of Stanton Heights, will make $14,000 per month, plus benefits, according to the resolution.

The Port Authority is paying a firm up to $111,575 to conduct a national search to find a new CEO to replace Ellen McLean.

The board in February extended McLean's contract, but only through June 1. She will receive a severance package of one year of her $224,771 salary and one year of health benefits.

Board member D. Raja abstained from the motion to hire Donahoe, because he wanted the job to have been advertised publicly, he said.

“I would have wanted a more formal process even for an interim CEO,” Raja said. “A public posting of the job description, submission of resumes for candidates both internally and externally.”

It has not been decided how long Donahoe will serve as interim CEO or when a new CEO might be hired, said Adam Brandolph, Port Authority spokesman.

Donahoe most recently served for six motnhs as interim CEO of the Pittsburth Water and Sewer Authority.

Prior to RAD, he served as the Pennsylvania's secretary of revenue, Allegheny County's deputy controller, executive director of the Urban Redevelopment Authority and other public sector positions.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.