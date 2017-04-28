Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh groups work to rid schools and child care centers of lead, radon
Theresa Clift | Friday, April 28, 2017, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

Two nonprofits are launching a program to help Pittsburgh-area schools and child care centers get rid of lead and radon hazards.

Women For a Healthy Environment and the Green Building Alliance are offering the 1,000 Hours a Year Project with funding from The Heinz Endowments, a news release said.

“While lead and radon are commonly found in schools and other educational buildings, any testing and remediation for these hazards is voluntary,” the release said. “The research is clear that both lead and radon can impact a child's development, growth and learning. As children spend roughly 1,000 hours a year in either school or child care centers, they could potentially be exposed to these environmental hazards for a majority of their day.”

The program will provide grants of up to $7,500 to schools and child care centers, the release said. The program also will train facility staff in the testing and remediation process.

The program is now accepting applications. For more information, visit www.1000hoursayear.org.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @tclift.

