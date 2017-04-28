Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

102-year-old Oakmont woman remembered for indelible spirit

Kate Benz | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
Mildred Weber Brown

Mildred Weber Brown's warm smile could light up a room, but it was her indelible spirit that endeared her to so many.

“Persevering on her own two feet was always important, and I know she thought the walker made her look old,” said her granddaughter, Christina French of Downtown.

Mildred Weber Brown of Oakmont died on April 24, 2017. She was 102.

Born in Palmerton, Pa., Brown enrolled in what is now Indiana University of Pennsylvania during the Great Depression and worked her way through college as a waitress. After earning an education degree in 1936, she moved to Allison Park and began teaching first through third grades at the two-room Wyland School.

In 1941, Brown married the late Paul Brown.

“At that time, teachers weren't allowed to marry. But those rules were relaxed during (World War II),” said her daughter, Carolyn French.

When her husband went off to war, she returned to her hometown of Palmerton and began to teach again.

The couple settled in Glenshaw and raised three daughters, Carolyn, Pam and Virginia. They spent their later years together at Presbyterian SeniorCare in Oakmont. They were married for 58 years.

Brown's daughter and granddaughter said she firmly believed that faith and family were the keys to a long and happy life. She enjoyed visiting with loved ones, reading mystery novels and solving word puzzles.

Christina French recalled the determination that her grandmother showed last year after breaking her hip and undergoing months of physical therapy to make a full recovery at 101.

“Her unbelievable strength is one of my fondest memories,” Christina French said.

Surviving are her daughters, Carolyn (Kirk) French, Pam (David) Kos and Virginia (Ken) Wilson; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

A private burial took place in Mount Royal Cemetery. Services will be held in the atrium of Presbyterian SeniorCare, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Kate Benz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

