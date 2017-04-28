Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Former CMU professor to lead Uber self-driving car efforts in Pittsburgh
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, April 28, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
An Uber self-driving car is parked in the company's Pittsburgh headquarters in the Strip District.

Updated 25 minutes ago

A former Carnegie Mellon University robotics professor has taken the wheel of Uber's self-driving car efforts in Pittsburgh.

Eric Meyhofer, who co-founded Carnegie Robotics and worked there until joining Uber in 2015, will take over for Anthony Levandowski amid Uber's legal battle with Waymo, Google's self-driving car company, Business Insider reported Friday

Levandowski, who had worked on Google's self-driving car project before starting the company Otto, sent an email to his team stating that he was stepping aside from LiDAR-related work and management at Uber during the company's court fight with Waymo.

Meyhofer will report directly to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, according to Levandowski's email, obtained by Business Insider.

Meyhofer has been based at Uber's Advanced Technology Center in Pittsburgh. He was part of the core team of CMU-related roboticists that Uber hired to jump-start its self-driving car work. Meyhofer had been Uber's engineering leader in Pittsburgh.

RELATED: How Uber built self-driving cars in Pittsburgh

Waymo has sued Uber, accusing Levandowski of stealing about 14,000 files related to its LiDAR technology, a key component to self-driving cars. Levandowski invoked the fifth amendment to avoid incriminating himself when Waymo tried to depose him in the lawsuit.

Uber has called Waymo's claims baseless and an attempt to slow down a competitor. The company also said Levandowski played a small role in Uber's work on LiDAR.

“I will have absolutely no oversight over or input into our LiDAR work. Going forward, please make sure not to include me in meetings or email threads related to LiDAR, or ask me for advice on the topic,” Business Insider reports the email states. “We should all be proud that our self-driving technology has been built independently, from the ground up. With this move, I hope to keep the team focused on achieving the vision that brought us all here.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.