Former CMU professor to lead Uber self-driving car efforts in Pittsburgh

A former Carnegie Mellon University robotics professor has taken the wheel of Uber's self-driving car efforts in Pittsburgh.

Eric Meyhofer, who co-founded Carnegie Robotics and worked there until joining Uber in 2015, will take over for Anthony Levandowski amid Uber's legal battle with Waymo, Google's self-driving car company, Business Insider reported Friday

Levandowski, who had worked on Google's self-driving car project before starting the company Otto, sent an email to his team stating that he was stepping aside from LiDAR-related work and management at Uber during the company's court fight with Waymo.

Meyhofer will report directly to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, according to Levandowski's email, obtained by Business Insider.

Meyhofer has been based at Uber's Advanced Technology Center in Pittsburgh. He was part of the core team of CMU-related roboticists that Uber hired to jump-start its self-driving car work. Meyhofer had been Uber's engineering leader in Pittsburgh.

Waymo has sued Uber, accusing Levandowski of stealing about 14,000 files related to its LiDAR technology, a key component to self-driving cars. Levandowski invoked the fifth amendment to avoid incriminating himself when Waymo tried to depose him in the lawsuit.

Uber has called Waymo's claims baseless and an attempt to slow down a competitor. The company also said Levandowski played a small role in Uber's work on LiDAR.

“I will have absolutely no oversight over or input into our LiDAR work. Going forward, please make sure not to include me in meetings or email threads related to LiDAR, or ask me for advice on the topic,” Business Insider reports the email states. “We should all be proud that our self-driving technology has been built independently, from the ground up. With this move, I hope to keep the team focused on achieving the vision that brought us all here.”

