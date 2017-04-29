Pittsburgh police shoot, injure man in East Liberty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh officer shot and injured a man who appeared to be in his 20s early Saturday morning in East Liberty, according to a police news release.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Mellon Street for a report of a male in a red sweatshirt who was armed with a shotgun, the release said.

An officer found a man matching that description and shot him in his left side.

Alert and conscious, he was transported to UPMC Presbyterian, the release said.

Police recovered the shotgun at the scene.

The release did not name the officer or the man.

This story will be updated as more details become available.