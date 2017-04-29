Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers host 'Fan Blitz' at Heinz Field
Andrew Russell | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Dylan Leatherman, 8, of Cumberland, Md., strains to make it on TV as the stars of the NBC show, 'This Is Us,' Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia wait to announce one of the Steeler's draft picks, Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Stars of the NBC show, 'This Is Us,' Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia wait to announce one of the Steelers' draft picks at Heinz Field, Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Milo Ventimiglia, star of the NBC show, 'This Is Us' poses with fans at the Steelers' Fan Blitz at Heinz Field, where Ventimiglia and his co-star, Mandy Moore, announced one of the Steeler's draft picks.
Former Steeler Will Allen signs his autograph at the Steelers' Fan Blitz at Heinz Field during the NFL draft on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Stars of the NBC show, 'This Is Us,' Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia wait to announce one of the Steelers' draft picks at Heinz Field on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Stars of the NBC show, 'This Is Us,' Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia announce one of the Steeler's draft picks at Heinz Field on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Stars of the NBC show, 'This Is Us,' Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia wait to announce one of the Steeler's draft picks at Heinz Field on Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Fans watch as the stars of the NBC show, 'This Is Us,' Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, wait to announce one of the Steeler's draft picks on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Hundreds of people descended on Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Saturday for Fan Blitz, the Steelers' celebration of this year's NFL draft.

Celebrities who were on hand to help announce Steelers player selections were Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, from the NBC TV show “This Is Us”; Pittsburgh wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino; Mike Logan, a member of the Steelers' Super Bowl XL champions; and the City League Champions University Prep team.

Fans had the chance to tour Heinz Field, get their faces painted and see the Steelers' locker room.

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review staff photographer. Reach him at arussell@tribweb.com.

