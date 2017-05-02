Pittsburgh controller credits revenue, tax collections for strong finances

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh finished 2016 with a $37 million surplus and a total unrestricted fund balance of $98.8 million, the most in recent memory, the city controller said.

The mayor's office said the total fund balance was more like $80 million, blaming the discrepancy on different accounting methods of calculating revenue.

“They have different rules,” said Sam Ashbaugh, the city's chief financial officer.

Controller Michael Lamb, who released his Comprehensive Annual Financial Report on Monday, attributed the city's positive financial position to increased revenue. Lamb said the city's deed transfer, real estate, earned income and parking taxes all experienced healthy gains in 2016.

“2016 was a very good year for the city,” Lamb said. “That's mainly due to the fact that we are doing a very good job of collecting revenue and generating revenue for the city.”

He said collections of the local services tax, a $52 levy required of each person working in the city, continued as a negative trend. It increased by $253,000 over 2015, but remained “relatively flat” over the long term.

“We are not creating jobs in the city of Pittsburgh,” Lamb said. “There was a slight increase from 2015 to 2016 and hopefully that's a tale to tell moving forward that we are going to begin to see some job creation in the city.”

Lamb said the city government's workforce totaled 3,429, an increase of nearly 200 full- and part-time positions since 2014.

Ashbaugh attributed the increase to an expansion of seasonal, part-time employees and interns and said full-time positions decreased during that period.

According to the CAFR, the city had 3,303 full-time employees in 2014 and 3,255 in 2016.

Lamb said the city continued to pay down debt last year and added to its pension funds.

Debt, which totaled nearly $1 billion when Lamb took office in 2008, was down to $426 million in December.

The invested portion of Pittsburgh pension funds earned about $30 million in 2016 after losing about $16 million in 2016. The city owes about $1.2 billion to current and future retirees. Its invested portfolio totaled $401 million in December.

“Last year the city put more money into the pension system,” Lamb said. “The market helped us as well and so we actually broke the $400 million number last year.”

Improvements to city roads, bridges and properties have replaced pension funding as Pittsburgh's biggest fiscal challenge, Lamb said.

“As you drive around the city you see the significant infrastructure deficit that we have and the need for us to put significant money into our infrastructure,” he said. “We'll be able to do that because of generating surpluses like this — $37 million — and adding the ability to responsibly borrow.”

The city has plans to make $540 million in capital improvements over the next six years, Ashbaugh said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.