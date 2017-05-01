Duquesne names ex-judge Lally-Green first female law dean

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Maureen Lally-Green has been named the first female dean of the Duquesne University School of Law, university officials announced Monday.

Lally-Green stepped in as interim dean at the law school last summer, after former dean Ken Gormley was named university president.

Lally-Green was appointed to the Superior Court in 1998 by Gov. Tom Ridge and elected to a 10-year term beginning in January 2000.

After retiring from the appeals court, she served as associate general secretary and director of the Office of Church Relations for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh until August 2015.

She previously worked as an associate in private practice with a Pittsburgh law firm; as counsel to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington, D.C., and the former Westinghouse Electric Corporation; and as a consultant to justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. She served as a professor of law at Duquesne from 1983-98 and subsequently as an adjunct law professor, teaching Appellate Practice and Procedure and Federal Employment Discrimination Law.

“During her highly-productive year in the dean's office, Dean Lally-Green has already made significant strides in developing new academic programs, building strong ties with alumni across the United States, working collaboratively with faculty colleagues, and forging new pathways for Duquesne Law School as it re-invents legal education for a new era. There is no person better suited to lead Duquesne Law School to the next level of excellence than Judge Lally-Green,” Gormley said.