Allegheny County Board of Health to vote on universal lead testing Wednesday

Allegheny County's Board of Health is set to vote Wednesday on a proposal that would require all children in the county undergo blood testing for lead.

On its website, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not recommend universal blood screens anymore, except for " high prevalence areas with increased risk factors ... such as older housing."

Allegheny County — where 89 percent of homes were built before 1978 and 60 percent were built before 1950 — meets that criteria, Dr. Jennifer Lowry, chair of the AAP's council on environmental health, told the Trib.

The AAP recommends universal lead testing in all communities where more than 25 percent of the housing is built before 1960.

Although the federal government banned lead paint in 1978, the highest amounts of lead were used in paint before 1960.

The county legislation, which would take effect Jan. 1, 2018 if it's approved, would require children to undergo mandatory blood testing for lead at 9 to 12 months and again at 2 years of age. Children designated as "high risk" would undergo annual testing from ages 1 to 6.

Allegheny County might become the first in the state to require lead testing.

Philadelphia, where 91 percent of houses were built before 1978, does not require lead screening, said James Garrow, health department spokesman.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the testing for children statewide, as in Massachusetts and Iowa.

The Board of Health is scheduled to vote on the legislation at its meeting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegheny County Courthouse's Gold Room. It will then go to County Council for final approval.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.