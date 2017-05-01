Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Point Breeze man pleads guilty in Ponzi case
Brian Bowling | Monday, May 1, 2017, 4:18 p.m.



Touring the Pittsburgh area with investors from other countries between 2013 and 2016, Golan M. Barak offered 50-50 partnerships on properties that he claimed would generate rental income or make a profit when they were renovated and flipped.

Barak, 49, of Point Breeze, admitted in federal court Monday that he pocketed most of the money and used the rest to disguise his Ponzi scheme. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose scheduled a sentencing hearing for Aug. 21 in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Barak admitted to taking $1.4 million from one investor on the promise to buy 12 properties. Instead, he used it to buy different properties or cover expenses for his company, Ergo Management.

In a Ponzi scheme, the person committing the fraud uses money from new victims to make payments to earlier victims so that they will think their investments are yielding returns. Barak did that and also used some of the new money to buy properties he was already supposed to own so he could deed them over to earlier victims, prosecutors say.

