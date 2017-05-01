Storms knock out power for 40K customers in Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The severe thunderstorms that ripped through Western Pennsylvania Monday afternoon knocked out power for more than 40,000 customers.

As of 5 p.m., about 15,000 Duquesne Light customers had no electricity in Allegheny and Beaver counties, company spokeswoman Jessica Rock said.

More than 25,000 additional households and businesses of Penn Power and West Power had outages across 11 southwestern Pennsylvania counties, with the majority in Mercer County (7,121) followed by Westmoreland (5,466), Washington (3,599) and Butler (3,584), FirstEnergy's outage map showed.

“The worst of it is through, but we'll be working through the night,” said Todd Meyers, spokesman for FirstEnergy Corp., parent company of Penn Power and West Penn Power. “At this point, could be a multiple-day restoration.”

The utility companies have dispatched teams of workers across the region to assess damage caused by the fast-moving line of thunderstorms, which brought winds approaching 60mph that toppled trees and power lines. No major injuries were immediately reported related to the utility damage.

“This was a very typical summertime storm,” Meyers said. “It was potent — it had winds up to 55 mph and spawned some tornado warnings — but we will probably see this another half dozen times more this summer.”

Crews will prioritize areas with the most outages and work 16-hour days until every customer's power is restored, said Meyers. He noted a chance for showers overnight and on Tuesday could prolong some outages.

Duquesne Light officials reminded customers to “always assume a downed wire is live, and do not drive over or go near downed wires.”

The National Weather Service forecasts Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with temperatures in the high 50s, winds up to 21mph and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.