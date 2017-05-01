Woman charged in boyfriend's fatal stabbing in Carrick
Updated 2 hours ago
A woman is in custody, after Pittsburgh police say she fatally stabbed her live-in boyfriend nearly two months ago in Carrick.
Police said Urmila Gurung, 23, was arrested on Monday by officers with the Violent Crime Unit in connection with the stabbing death of Bhim Rai, 26.
Rai was discovered on March 6 with at least one stab wound to his torso, after police responded to a call shortly before 7 a.m. that morning about a stabbing in the 1100 block of Brownsville Road. Paramedics pronounced Rai dead at 7:01 a.m.
According to court documents, Gurung is being charged with once count of criminal homicide and is in custody. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 12. Court documents did not list an attorney for her.
Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.