UberEATS delivers more competition to Pittsburgh's food delivery scene

Ron Graziamo has spent two years driving people all around Pittsburgh for Uber.

Starting this week, Graziamo started driving around food.

UberEATS launched in Pittsburgh and surrounding communities Thursday.

"Pittsburgh has a nationally recognized food scene, it's a city on the move so we couldn't wait to get here," Casey Verkamp, the general manager of UberEATS in Pennsylvania, said during a promotional event Wednesday at Franktuary in Lawrenceville.

UberEATs enters an already crowded marketplace in Pittsburgh. In recent years, services like Postmates , Grubhub , Yelp's Eat24 , OrderUp and others have launched in Pittsburgh to deliver food from restaurants to your door. A handful of local companies, like Happy Bellies and WheelDeliver , have been around even longer.

UberEATS hopes to compete on convenience, speed and price and offer services to restaurants to help them learn more about their customers.

The Tribune-Review tested UberEATS, which had a soft launch earlier this week, and, for comparison, some of more well-known food delivery services in the city. Two reporters and an editor each placed one lunch order Wednesday using UberEATS, Grubhub and Postmates at different restaurants around Pittsburgh and had the food delivered to the North Shore.

UberEATS delivered a burrito from Steel Cactus in Shadyside in 35 minutes for a delivery cost of $4.99. Grubhub clocked in at 23 minutes and a delivery cost of $1.99 with a hotdog and pierogies from Frankuary in Market Square. Postmates turned into a pricey lunch. A chicken sandwich and coleslaw from Wingharts on the South Side showed up in 36 minutes but delivery cost $14.11 total, nearly as much as the $16 lunch.

Pricing for different restaurant deliver services vary.

UberEATS

UberEATS charges a flat $4.99 delivery rate in addition to the cost of the food. During busy times, UberEATS might increase its delivery charge, similar to surge pricing for its ride-sharing service, Verkamp said.

Grubhub

Grubhub said its service is free and that restaurants set delivery charges and fees. A quick scan of its app shows delivery charges ranging from zero to $3.99 with the possibility add-on fees.

Postmates

Postmates charges $2.99 or $3.99 for delivery from restaurants enrolled in its Postmates Plus program. Delivery charges for other restaurants are based on how far the food travels. Postmates also tacks a 9.99 percent service fee on to the order unless the user enrolls in Postmates Plus Unlimited for $9.99 per month. Unlimited members are also exempt from Postmates busy-time price increase, called Blitz.

WheelDeliver, Happy Bellies

WheelDeliver, a Squirrel Hill-based delivery service, started in 1989 and, at one time, had customers place their orders through MS-DOS, according to its website. It charges a 15 percent delivery fee and an extra $1 for orders going to Regent Square, Edgewood, Swissvale, Downtown, Greenfield, Mt. Washington and the South Side.

Happy Bellies also charges a 15 percent delivery fee. The Lawrenceville company has been around since 2013 and works only with small, local restaurants, not chains, said Alex Ciuca, a co-owner. He said the business has stayed strong despite competitors coming into Pittsburgh. UberEATS doesn't scare him.

"We're not overly concerned. We survived Grubhub just fine and OrderUp just fine," Ciuca said. "We're unique in the sense that you get a local touch with us."

Grubhub said UberEATS' growth hasn't affected its ability to expand the number of restaurants and diners that use the service. Sandra Glading, a Grubhub spokeswoman, said the company stays competitive with a large restaurant selection and the lowest fees. Glading said Grubhub's biggest competitor is a restaurant's paper menu and people who still place delivery orders over the phone.

Vikrum Aiyer, senior director of policy and strategic communications for Postmates, said Postmates is different than UberEATS in that Postmates will deliver health and wellness products, over-the-counter drugs, groceries and office supplies in addition to food. Aiyer said Postmates is focused on giving small businesses a way to make their products accessible to a larger audience, making sure its couriers are paid well and that the customer has good experience. The company's different pricing models help make them competitive on price, Aiyer said.

UberEATS hopes its unique offerings will differentiate its service from others in the area. It offers restaurants that use UberEATS access to data and analytics that can help them understand what their customers are ordering, buy the right food, adjust employee schedules to meet demand and run their kitchens more efficiently, Verkamp said.

Megan Lindsey, the owner of Frankuary, said she appreciates UberEATS allowing restaurants to contact customers directly about issues with their orders. Other services make restaurants go through them, she said. Frankuary was one of the first restaurants to sign up for UberEATS and had two orders to its Lawrenceville shop come through service around lunchtime Wednesday.

UberEATS had a soft launch in Pittsburgh earlier in the week. That's when Graziamo, a 79-year-old retired UPS driver from Greenfield wearing a "Life's too short not to be Italian" T-shirt and a U.S. Marine Corps hat Wednesday, got his first crack at delivering food for Uber.

"It went great," Graziamo said about a Chinese food order he delivered. "He met me right outside his apartment. I didn't even have to get out of the car."

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Aupperlee at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or on Twitter at @tinynotebook.