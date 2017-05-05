Running is woven into challenges and triumph for Pittsburgh Marathon CEO

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Growing up in rural Montana, little Patrice used to watch her father rise early every day and head outside for a run.

He was a marathoner and he was fast, with a personal record of 2 hours, 29 minutes.

One morning when Patrice was in the fifth grade, she decided to go with him.

"I'm going to beat you," she said.

Of course, she couldn't. But Jerry Anthony gamely accepted her challenge. And father and daughter set off for their first run together.

Half a mile later, Patrice could no longer keep up.

But she laced up the next morning and tried again.

"Every day," Patrice Matamoros, 49, of O'Hara, said four decades later. "I ran until I could stay with him for two miles. It took most of the summer, but it worked. By the time I got into track, I was ready to roll and I beat everybody."

It began on dirt roads, though, chasing her dad through rolling hills and past cow fields. When she managed to keep up with him at a 7-minute-per-mile pace, he went faster. Soon they were running two miles in 12 minutes, day after day.

"She was awfully young," Jerry Anthony said. "And I don't think I really wanted her to run too much too young. But, of course, I loved it."

'A light went on'

In 2008, Michelle Fetting was working behind the scenes to bring back the Pittsburgh Marathon, which started in 1985 and was held for the next 19 years on the first Sunday in May. But in 2004, the cash-strapped city cancelled the race after UPMC pulled out as title sponsor.

"I was so sad," said Fetting, 49, of Fox Chapel, who had run the Pittsburgh Marathon nine times before it was cancelled. "I always thought someone would bring it back. No one did."

So she tried. She wrote a letter to then-Mayor Bob O'Connor, and he responded favorably. That gave her hope, because a marathon is fundamentally civic, an undertaking that defines a city for a day.

Next, she sought sponsors.

She was making progress. Her plans were halted, however, when she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"I was getting ready to start treatments," Fetting said. "I just couldn't take on the added pressure of being race director. I needed someone else."

Then she met Patrice Matamoros.

Patrice Matamoros, CEO of P3R and the race director of the Pittsburgh Marathon, rides sections of the Marathon course in the weeks leading up to the marathon. Photo by Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Their kids were the same ages and went to the same schools, but they hadn't met. Then she saw Matamoros handing out brochures on a playground for the St. Margaret Foundation 5K race in Aspinwall. Fetting took one and looked at the sponsors.

"It was a pretty impressive list for a little community 5K," Fetting recalled. "I said, 'Who got all these sponsors?'"

Matamoros did. As a volunteer for the foundation, she was charged with wooing sponsors and registering runners. So she started a program at her children's school that trained students to run a 5K. To her delight, parents got involved and also signed up. Registration numbers climbed and sponsors lined up. Her "little" 5K made $50,000 for the foundation, Matamoros said.

"A light went on," Fetting recalled of their chance meeting on the playground. "Within two minutes I knew she was the one. The level of creativity she had in putting that together, even though it was such a smaller scale than what I was envisioning, showed me she had the talent and creativity to pull it off.

"But I had to think carefully about how to ask her, because I was very nervous she might say no. I had to convince her that this was something that had possibilities, even though it was something that hadn't existed in five years.

"This was a big job. And I had no money to offer her."

Three-time state champ

Just before she started high school, Matamoros and her family — her father, mom, Ellen, sister, Michele and brother, John — went to Oregon for a race in which Jerry Anthony competed. At the expo, she spotted Alberto Salazar, a Cuban-born American who in the early 1980s was a world-class distance runner. She was star-struck. Shyly, she approached and asked him to autograph her shoes. He did, and Matamoros ran in them the next year.

Jerry Anthony, shown running here in 1977 in the Bear Tooth Mountain Range of Montana, has run over 20 marathons with a personal record of 2:29. "I didn't learn to mediate until I learned how to run," he said. "I'll sometimes wake up on a run and say, 'Oh gosh, what happened, I'm already here? Because my mind is drifting off somewhere else."

She was fast. Even as a freshman, she was known for her kick, for her ability to bury competitors in the final stretch, her father recalled. She won several meets against fields dominated by upperclassmen.

"Then we came to the state (championship) meet," said Jerry Anthony, 71, who lives in Florida. "The race started, and it was over a golf course, and I tried to run around and see her on different parts, and she's right up there with the leaders. I'm thinking, 'Wow, maybe she can hang on.' And then, holy cow, here comes the first-place runner, and right behind her was Treecy. She almost won. After the race, I said, 'Treecy, that was amazing!' And she said, 'Oh, I just looked at my shoes, dad, and I saw Alberto's autograph and I said I'll just run like him.'"

The next year, she won the state cross-country championships. She repeated during her junior year. And in her senior year, she won again, becoming a three-time state champion out of tiny Centerville High School. Her graduating class had 17 students.

Even as a freshman runner in high school, Patrice Matamoros was known for her kick, for her ability to bury competitors in the final stretch. Today she is CEO of P3R and the race director of the Pittsburgh Marathon.

'It's a fulltime job'

Fetting did not know Matamoros' background.

She did not know that as a little girl, Matamoros and her family spent every summer weekend in the mountains chopping wood for the winter, or that her dad — determined to teach his kids survival skills — brought no food on such trips and told them to kill a bird or catch a fish if they wanted to eat.

She did not know about her degree in marketing and business administration from Old Dominion University, or that Matamoros handled multimillion-dollar accounts when she worked for a division of Ford Motor Co. that sold heavy equipment to factories. She did not know that she quit her well-paying job when she got pregnant, or that she later spent a decade volunteering for nonprofits.

Fetting did not know about her storied running career. And she certainly did not know that Matamoros is now physically unable to run.

All she knew was what that brochure told her.

So the day after they met, Fetting approached her.

Though she had never been a race director, Matamoros said yes.

"I said, 'I'm smart enough to figure everything out,'" Matamoros said. "The biggest thing is money and I knew enough about fundraising to know that we would need $1 million. That's a lot. I told them, 'This is more than a part-time job, it's full time.'"

That's when Fetting admitted that they had no money to pay her.

"I know," Matamoros said. "I'll just work until I'm bringing in money and then we'll figure it out."

She put the first $12,000 on her credit card, she said, and was reimbursed later, once the sponsors started signing on.

'I took a circuitous route'

After high school, Matamoros accepted a running scholarship to Northern Arizona University, and later transferred to the University of Florida.

Her coaches ran her hard. She did not complain, but her father worried.

"She didn't need big miles," Jerry Anthony said. "Those coaches, oh my goodness, they would call me and say, 'I'm trying to get more out of Patrice,' and I'd say, 'You're running them too much, they don't need that.' I kept trying to get them to run her less."

On a 10-mile training run, the team ran through a plowed field and onto a sidewalk. Matamoros jumped off a curb and landed wrong. Pain shot up her leg.

She had torn the labrum in her hip. She saw doctors, received treatment and underwent surgeries. Nothing worked. One of the fastest runners in the country could no longer run. Her scholarship was gone.

Young, alone and depressed, she began to drift.

"I took a circuitous route," Matamoros said. "A friend said, 'Come to Alabama, it's fun here,' so I said, 'OK, I'll go to Alabama. I was waitressing, not in school, sad about my hip, hoping I could run again someday. ... Then I met this guy (who) mentored me. He took me to lunch one day and said I had to go back to school and I needed to get my degree and stop screwing around."

So she resumed her studies and graduated. Later, she married a Green Beret, and they started a family.

Through it all, she pulled on her running shoes from time to time and gave it another shot.

It only brought more pain.

Making good memories

When Matamoros was eight months pregnant with her third child, she talked to her brother John on the phone.

He wanted to visit, not just to see the new baby, but so he could help with her other two kids. He wanted to take them fishing.

She and John also talked about their mom.

Ellen Rasmusson was an alcoholic and had recently hit bottom. She had been jailed — Matamoros doesn't recall the charges, only that it involved her driving the wrong way down a Montana highway. Now she was in a pre-release program and her kids were worried about what might happen next.

"He said, 'It's OK, Patrice. I had a good dream and she's going to be just fine,'" Matamoros said.

Shortly after that phone call, on Feb. 3, 2001, John Anthony went out drinking with friends. He crashed his car on a Montana road and died. He was 30.

"His funeral was packed. Standing room only," said Matamoros, who flew to the funeral against her doctor's wishes. "I remember thinking: He was making a difference. And I want to make a difference, too. So I always ask myself: Am I making enough good memories? Am I being kind? Would people come to my funeral?"

'Crying at the starting line'

They told her to plan for 3,500 runners.

Matamoros had loftier goals: She told a group of advisors who had worked on the old Pittsburgh Marathon that she could get 5,000.

"They said, 'No, no don't throw out that number because if you don't get it you'll look like a failure in your first year,'" she said. "But I said, 'I'm going for 5,000 and I'm going to get it.'"

Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon, Inc. CEO Patrice Matamoros speaks at a news conference on the opening the weekend of activities for marathon at the David L. Lawrence Convention on Friday May 1, 2015. Photo by Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review

First, she persuaded Dick's Sporting Goods to sign on as title sponsor. Soon after, they hit the 5,000 registrants mark.

"And it was still early," she said. "Then we got to 7,500 and I was like, holy cow, we don't have enough shirts or bags. So it was working with people to get more bags, more merchandise, more shirts, everything. We ended up taking 10,500 runners and it was a crazy nightmare of sourcing."

Matamoros was the only paid employee. Dee Stathis, who today serves as the marathon's chief operating officer and director of operations and marketing, was a paid contractor. Every now and then, an unpaid assistant pitched in from the office of Larry Kuzmanko, the Allegheny Country Director of Special Events who had first proposed the marathon in the 1980s to Mayor Richard S. Caliguiri.

They had nothing but a rented desk and a single file cabinet. But they got the city on board, they attracted the sponsors, and they got the runners.

Eight years later, they're still not sure how they did it.

"I remember crying at the starting line," Stathis said. "We were so focused on making it work. Somehow we did."

Clear the finish line

The Pittsburgh Marathon returned on May 3, 2009.

Matamoros thought it was a failure.

"We saw all the things that needed to be fixed," she said. "We'd planned for fencing along the Convention Center; there was no fencing. So people were everywhere — on the course, on the sidewalks, we had people finishing with dogs and people on skateboards. It was crazy. I thought for sure I would be fired."

But that night, when she checked social media, the reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

"Everybody loved it," she said. "So I said, 'Well, we have a lot of work to do for year two.'"

In year two, they got their fencing.

But they couldn't plan for everything.

First, at the sound of the opening gun, the skies opened and the field of 16,000 runners — up from 10,500 the previous year — was instantly soaked. Few complained, though. After training for months in snow, ice and wind, a warm downpour sent cheers through the masses, not groans.

Then her cell phone rang.

"It was the city and they said, 'There's a microwave at your finish line,'" she said. "I said, 'Well, just move it,' and they said, 'Uh, no. We suspect it's an IED.'"

The finish line, and the suspected bomb, were at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Matamoros was in a pace car at Mile 11 and all she could think was: Are you kidding me?

"By the time we got close enough I jumped out and ran — well, hobbled — and everything is taped off, there's the bomb squad, police, everything," Matamoros said. "I said, 'It's not a bomb, it's trash. We just have to move it.' And they said, 'No, you don't understand. We're going to do a perimeter blast.' ... It was back and forth."

Marathon officials scrambled to detour the finish line.

"There were six finish lines, all over the place," Matamoros said. "One went down through the bus station, one looped around on the full marathon, one went onto the North Shore. People were running everywhere. I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is going to be awful.'"

But again, it wasn't. Police blew up the microwave — which was just a microwave — and while some runners complained, many others didn't even know the course had been altered or why. Matamoros described the scare as a "blip," and the numbers suggest she's right: The next year 23,000 runners signed up, 7,000 more than the previous year. It only got bigger from there.

The Pittsburgh Marathon was back.

Patrice Matamoros, CEO of P3R and the race director of the Pittsburgh Marathon, rides sections of the Marathon course in the weeks leading up to the marathon. Photo by Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Under Matamoros's leadership, it has evolved into a series of races that draws 40,000 runners a year and generates an estimated $10.2 million in direct spending. It will host the USA Track & Field national half-marathon championships in 2018 and 2019. Dick's Sporting Goods will remain the title sponsor at least through 2020, when it has an option to renew. And even if Dick's or another major sponsor cancels, as UPMC did before the cancelled 2004 race, a reserve fund ensures that the event will continue.

In short: A race that went on a five-year hiatus for lack of interest is now one of the biggest destination marathons in the country.

"She has done remarkable things," Fetting said.

'Running made me not care'

Day in, day out, she makes the arrangements necessary for tens of thousands of people to run through her city.

She wishes she could run with them.

"I don't like to talk about it, because I'll cry," she said. "Running was such a big part of my life. It was a release and an escape. I mean, I wasn't really popular in school and running made me not care. I just cared about performing at the next meet.

"I miss it a lot."

Tragedy can be as brief and sharp as the starting gun at a long race.

It's what people do next that determines their place in the pack.

Her father responded to the tragedy of his only son's death by leaving Montana and sailing the Caribbean for several years. Her mother responded by getting sober. Ellen Rasmusson has not had a drink in 17 years.

"Alcoholism affects everyone, not just the person who has the problem," Rasmusson said. "It was a very dark time for everyone. But Patrice and her sister and her bother just soldiered it out and they never stopped praying for me. They never gave up on me."

Patrice Matamoros responded in many ways, the most visible of which will be on display this weekend throughout the city of Pittsburgh:

She took something that was gone and gave it new life.

She spends an entire year, every year, making sure that tens of thousands of participants and hundreds of thousands of spectators will come away with memories of a lifetime.

She does so because every day since her brother's funeral, she asks herself:

Am I making enough good memories?

Chris Togneri is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5632 or ctogneri@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChrisTogneri.