Ex-Steelers team doctor convicted of steroids trafficking

A federal jury in Pittsburgh convicted a former Steelers team doctor Tuesday on charges of trafficking in anabolic steroids, human growth hormones and painkillers.

“While a physician, (Dr. Richard A.) Rydze used his prescribing pad in place of his ATM card, doling out steroids to enrich himself and flooding the community with dangerous painkillers,” said David A. Sierleja, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, which prosecuted the case because Rydze previously provided medical exams for the FBI's Pittsburgh field office.

Downtown attorney Adrian Roe, who represented Rydze, did not return a message.

A sentencing date had not been set for Rydze, 67, of the Strip District.

Rydze served on the Steelers medical staff for 22 years until 2007, when he became the target of a federal investigation.

Five years later, authorities charged Rydze with trafficking in painkillers since 2005 and in steroids and human growth hormones since 2007. Authorities did not accuse Rydze of providing illegal performance-enhancing drugs or painkillers to Steelers players or other professional athletes.

The jury convicted Rydze, a former Olympic medalist in platform diving, on all 180 counts against him.

A related case accusing Rydze of health care fraud is pending.

