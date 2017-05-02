Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Ex-Steelers team doctor convicted of steroids trafficking
Tom Fontaine | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
Dr. Richard A. Rydze of the Strip District was on the Steelers' medical staff for 22 years until 2007, when he became the target of a federal investigation into human growth hormone trafficking. In March 2011, federal agents raided his Optimal Health Care LLC office on First Avenue, Downtown, which he opened in 2007, according to the indictment. Tribune-Review file

Updated 55 minutes ago

A federal jury in Pittsburgh convicted a former Steelers team doctor Tuesday on charges of trafficking in anabolic steroids, human growth hormones and painkillers.

“While a physician, (Dr. Richard A.) Rydze used his prescribing pad in place of his ATM card, doling out steroids to enrich himself and flooding the community with dangerous painkillers,” said David A. Sierleja, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, which prosecuted the case because Rydze previously provided medical exams for the FBI's Pittsburgh field office.

Downtown attorney Adrian Roe, who represented Rydze, did not return a message.

A sentencing date had not been set for Rydze, 67, of the Strip District.

Rydze served on the Steelers medical staff for 22 years until 2007, when he became the target of a federal investigation.

Five years later, authorities charged Rydze with trafficking in painkillers since 2005 and in steroids and human growth hormones since 2007. Authorities did not accuse Rydze of providing illegal performance-enhancing drugs or painkillers to Steelers players or other professional athletes.

The jury convicted Rydze, a former Olympic medalist in platform diving, on all 180 counts against him.

A related case accusing Rydze of health care fraud is pending.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847, tfontaine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @FontainePGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.