UPMC says its quarterly operating income dropped from a year ago

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UPMC reported $178 million in operating income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2017, $94 million less than the health system reported for the same period a year earlier — a difference hospital officials attributed to cancer payments from Highmark Inc. a year earlier.

The health system's revenues grew by $1 billion for the period, according to financial documents UPMC released Thursday. Inpatient admissions increased 9 percent, outpatient revenue grew and more people joined UPMC Health Plan, according to the results.

The $94 million difference in operating income resulted from Highmark paying UPMC about $200 million in the second quarter of 2016, according to UPMC. An arbitration panel settled a payment dispute at that time after UPMC said Highmark was underpaying the hospital system for cancer drugs.

UPMC had anticipated the payments would be less than they were, according to UPMC officials. When the hospital system received more than it expected, income was about $46 million higher than expected for the quarter. Accounting for those payments, UPMC would have had about $48 million less operating income for the first three quarters of 2017 than the same period the year before.

The third quarter of fiscal year 2017 ended at the end of March.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.