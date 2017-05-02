Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh realtors warn tax increase will drive homebuyers to suburbs
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
City Councilmen Rev. Ricky V. Burgess announces a coalition with Pennsylvania State Representatives Jake Wheatley and Ed Gainey, City Councilmen Daniel Lavelle and County Councilman DeWitt Walton to develop a peace and justice agenda that focuses on equity, diversity, increased living-wage jobs, increased affordable housing, good public schools and safe communities for all the residents of Pittsburgh during a press conference July 21, 2016 in the City-County Building Portico.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle

Updated 34 minutes ago

Realtors say a proposed 25 percent increase in Pittsburgh's deed transfer tax - from 4 percent of a property's sale price to 5 percent - would stymie real estate investment and push potential home buyers to suburbs where the tax is lower.

City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would increase the transfer tax by 1 percentage point. A separate bill would authorize the Urban Redevelopment Authority to borrow $100 million to support efforts to increase the amount of affordable housing in the city. The tax increase is expected to generate $10 million a year that would be used to pay off the debt, according to Councilmen Ricky Burgess of North Point Breeze and R. Daniel Lavelle of the Hill District, co-sponsors of the legislation.

Burgess said the money would go into a trust fund that council created in December and be used to build new housing and rehabilitate older homes for lower-income people. The URA would administer the fund, he added.

“There's a double benefit,” Burgess said. “We give people affordable houses, but we also, at the same time, reduce blight and improve the neighborhood.”

The current 4 percent transfer tax is divided among the city, which receives 2 percent, and the Pittsburgh Public School District and state, which each receive 1 percent. It is typically split between the seller and buyer of a property.

Under a 25 percent increase, the tax would jump by $1,000 on a $100,000 sale.

Charlene Haislip, president of the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, said the tax would likely be added to a buyer's closing costs and have a disproportionate impact on first-time home buyers and people in lower income brackets.

“All this is going to do is drive people who are most interested in trying to stay in the city outside of the city,” she said. “...It is going to turn away low- and moderate-income buyers, especially first-time buyers, whose biggest challenge is getting enough money for a down payment.”

Burgess and Lavelle argued that it would stimulate investment in poverty stricken neighborhoods, improve dilapidated housing stock and increase home values.

“There's a good trade off for the individual who will be looking to purchase that home in Beltzhoover,” said Lavelle, a former real estate agent. “We can use these dollars to actually invest in that neighborhood, then 10 years from now that same $50,000 house is now worth $100,000 or more. The equity they would have built up would absolutely be worth it.”

Council established an Affordable Housing Task Force in 2015 in response to soaring rental rates in neighborhoods such as East Liberty, where development is booming. Officials estimate 17,000 city residents need housing at below competitive market rates.

The task force recommended, among other things, that the city allocate $10 million each year to fund affordable housing. It also suggested an increase in the realty transfer tax to provide funding.

Mayor Bill Peduto, who is running for re-election this year, has said he would support the increase. Council is expected to schedule a first vote on the legislation for next week.

“We're supportive of the concept as well as the fund where the URA serves as the vehicle for bonding out revenue and then deploying it in the community,” said Kevin Acklin, Peduto's chief of staff, who also chairs the URA board of directors.

Burgess said the money would likely be used to provide loans and grants for down payments on home purchases and rehabbing dilapidated housing in poor neighborhoods.

“This burden is going to be disproportionately carried by high-end sales,” Burgess said. “We believe the end result of this stimulation will be increased home sales and increased property values across the city.”

Michelle Underwood of Brookline, who addressed council during a meeting Tuesday, urged members to reconsider the tax increase, noting that the city's transfer tax and earned income tax of 3 percent are higher than surrounding communities. .

“My daughter is looking for a house in the city right now,” Underwood said after the meeting. “She can buy that same house in Baldwin and not have that tax (increase), or that 3 percent earned income tax.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.