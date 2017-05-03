Allegheny County moves closer to requiring blood tests for children to detect lead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A measure that would require children in Allegheny County to undergo blood testing for lead took a step forward Wednesday.

The county's Board of Health voted unanimously to recommend the proposal, requiring all children to be tested at ages 1 and 2. The proposal will now go to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's office for review, and then could go to the County Council for final approval.

In Allegheny County, 89 percent of homes were built before 1978 and 60 percent were built before 1950, when the highest levels of lead were used in paints.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal lead testing in all communities where more than 25 percent of the housing was built before 1960.

Last year, 14,088 children in the county who were younger than 6 received a lead test, Hacker said. Many received the test before turning 1, she said. That's less than half of the 39,374 children who are 1 or 2, according to 2015 Census estimates.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the testing for children statewide, as in Massachusetts and Iowa.

The county legislation, if approved, would take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

This story will be updated.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.