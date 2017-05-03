Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County moves closer to requiring blood tests for children to detect lead
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
Justin Merriman | TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
The pipe gallery for the sand filtration system at the Pittsburgh Water Treatment Plant in Aspinwall on Wednesday.

Updated 1 hour ago

A measure that would require children in Allegheny County to undergo blood testing for lead took a step forward Wednesday.

The county's Board of Health voted unanimously to recommend the proposal, requiring all children to be tested at ages 1 and 2. The proposal will now go to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's office for review, and then could go to the County Council for final approval.

In Allegheny County, 89 percent of homes were built before 1978 and 60 percent were built before 1950, when the highest levels of lead were used in paints.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal lead testing in all communities where more than 25 percent of the housing was built before 1960.

Last year, 14,088 children in the county who were younger than 6 received a lead test, Hacker said. Many received the test before turning 1, she said. That's less than half of the 39,374 children who are 1 or 2, according to 2015 Census estimates.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a bill that would require the testing for children statewide, as in Massachusetts and Iowa.

The county legislation, if approved, would take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

This story will be updated.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.