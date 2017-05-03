Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

6,000 Pittsburghers want free water filters to rid drinking water of lead
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:27 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh next week will distribute the first batch of free water filters designed to eliminate lead, starting with households with expectant mothers and children under age 6, the Mayor's Office said.

Mayor Bill Peduto's administration is distributing the “scientifically certified half-gallon pitchers,” which purify water, at fire stations around the city. The administration will soon notify residents of stations where they can pick up the filters.

The city, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority and Peoples Gas are sharing the $1 million cost of providing filters. The Environmental Protection Agency has identified Pittsburgh as the second largest water system in the country with lead levels that exceed a federal threshold.

About 6,000 city residents have requested filters.

Peduto has said all city residents will be offered filters. Pregnant women, about 7,000 households with young children and homes where PWSA is replacing lead water service lines have priority.

Filters for remaining residents will be available at a later date.

The city will distribute discount coupons for residents who want to purchase them on their own.

Residents can find more information on the filter program by calling 311, going online , or calling the 311 customer service line.

A spokeswoman for Peduto's office said each person receiving a package will get a pitcher and a four-pack of filters. For more details, visit Zero Water's website here and here .

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 4122-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.