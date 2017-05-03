6,000 Pittsburghers want free water filters to rid drinking water of lead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh next week will distribute the first batch of free water filters designed to eliminate lead, starting with households with expectant mothers and children under age 6, the Mayor's Office said.

Mayor Bill Peduto's administration is distributing the “scientifically certified half-gallon pitchers,” which purify water, at fire stations around the city. The administration will soon notify residents of stations where they can pick up the filters.

The city, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority and Peoples Gas are sharing the $1 million cost of providing filters. The Environmental Protection Agency has identified Pittsburgh as the second largest water system in the country with lead levels that exceed a federal threshold.

About 6,000 city residents have requested filters.

Peduto has said all city residents will be offered filters. Pregnant women, about 7,000 households with young children and homes where PWSA is replacing lead water service lines have priority.

Filters for remaining residents will be available at a later date.

The city will distribute discount coupons for residents who want to purchase them on their own.

Residents can find more information on the filter program by calling 311, going online , or calling the 311 customer service line.

A spokeswoman for Peduto's office said each person receiving a package will get a pitcher and a four-pack of filters. For more details, visit Zero Water's website here and here .

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 4122-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.