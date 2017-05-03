Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Husband of woman who stole nearly $13M faces fed tax charges

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:24 a.m.

The husband of a woman convicted of sealing nearly $13 million from a Pittsburgh monuments and engraving firm has been charged with filing three fraudulent joint federal tax returns understating their income.

Federal court records don't list an attorney for Gary Mills, who was charged Tuesday with filing fraudulent returns for the tax years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

His wife, 56-year-old Cynthia Mills, pleaded guilty in March and has agreed to serve seven-and-a-half years in prison for taking the money from Matthews International Corp. from 1999 to 2015. She was the company's cashier.

A federal judge must approve the agreed-upon sentence when Mills returns to court July 28.

The Robinson Township woman has agreed to forfeit three homes, a yacht and two other boats, at least eight cars, and other items bought with the money.

