Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh City Council gives nod to PWSA restructuring deal
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
A panel of experts chosen by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto to address problems at the PWSA meet in the City-County Building. (Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review)

Updated 6 minutes ago

Pittsburgh City Council voted Wednesday to advance legislation that would address problems at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, but not without dissent.

Council agreed in a preliminary vote to pay half of a $550,000 agreement with Maryland-based Infrastructure Management Group (IMG) for the first phase of work in a possible restructuring of PWSA . Pittsburgh and PWSA are splitting the cost.

Sam Ashbaugh, Pittsburgh's chief financial officer, told council members that IMG would “look at everything under the sun” in evaluating PWSA's operation and offer multiple options for improvements. IMG is expected to begin work around June and deliver a report on its findings around October, Ashbaugh said.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood, who voted against the expenditure, said it was too costly.

“The city of Pittsburgh has a lot of good universities and a lot of good people who can give us advice on PWSA without having to pay $500,000-plus,” she said. “I'm also concerned about what the cost of implementation (of IMG's suggestions) would be.”

Mayor Bill Peduto has estimated the cost of upgrading PWSA's 100-year-old system at $4 billion to $5 billion .

The authority in recent years has struggled with water main ruptures, sewage overflows, overwhelming debt and water quality issues. The Environmental Protection Agency identified Pittsburgh as the second largest water system in the country with lead levels that exceed a federal threshold .

In a second preliminary vote, council unanimously agreed to supply $375,000 required for a federal grant awarded to abate lead paint in low-income homes.

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are providing an equal share of matching funds for the Allegheny Lead Safe Homes Program. Applicants who are chosen will get lead paint inspections. If lead is found, the county will hire contractors to remove it.

Final votes on both bills are expected at council's next meeting on Tuesday.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.