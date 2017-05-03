Pittsburgh City Council gives nod to PWSA restructuring deal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh City Council voted Wednesday to advance legislation that would address problems at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, but not without dissent.

Council agreed in a preliminary vote to pay half of a $550,000 agreement with Maryland-based Infrastructure Management Group (IMG) for the first phase of work in a possible restructuring of PWSA . Pittsburgh and PWSA are splitting the cost.

Sam Ashbaugh, Pittsburgh's chief financial officer, told council members that IMG would “look at everything under the sun” in evaluating PWSA's operation and offer multiple options for improvements. IMG is expected to begin work around June and deliver a report on its findings around October, Ashbaugh said.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood, who voted against the expenditure, said it was too costly.

“The city of Pittsburgh has a lot of good universities and a lot of good people who can give us advice on PWSA without having to pay $500,000-plus,” she said. “I'm also concerned about what the cost of implementation (of IMG's suggestions) would be.”

Mayor Bill Peduto has estimated the cost of upgrading PWSA's 100-year-old system at $4 billion to $5 billion .

The authority in recent years has struggled with water main ruptures, sewage overflows, overwhelming debt and water quality issues. The Environmental Protection Agency identified Pittsburgh as the second largest water system in the country with lead levels that exceed a federal threshold .

In a second preliminary vote, council unanimously agreed to supply $375,000 required for a federal grant awarded to abate lead paint in low-income homes.

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are providing an equal share of matching funds for the Allegheny Lead Safe Homes Program. Applicants who are chosen will get lead paint inspections. If lead is found, the county will hire contractors to remove it.

Final votes on both bills are expected at council's next meeting on Tuesday.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.