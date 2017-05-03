Mayoral candidate Harris discusses election issues in online interview

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Darlene Harris identified her top legislative priorities, along with the many animals she's raised, in a Facebook Live interview Wednesday with the nonprofit news organization PublicSource.

“I would do everything in my power to fix what this administration has broken,” said Harris, 64, of Spring Hill, a city councilwoman who faces Mayor Bill Peduto and the Rev. John C. Welch in the Democratic primary on May 16.

Peduto did a Facebook Live interview with PublicSource last week. Welch is scheduled to do one Friday.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Wednesday's interview with Harris: she loves animals.

“I have raised wild animals, chimpanzees, I have had groundhogs, I have had raccoons, dogs, cats, mice — you name it, I've had it as pets growing up,” Harris said. “Wild rabbits, too.”

Harris made headlines last month — and her campaign hasn't made a lot of them this election cycle — when she rode an elephant and a camel at the Syria Shrine Circus after stopping by to see how the animals were being treated. She posted photos of her experience on Facebook.

She said Wednesday that she rode the elephant because that was the best way she could look behind the animal's ears for signs of mistreatment. As for the camel?

“There was nothing to that. I had just never been on a camel,” Harris said.

Responding to criticism from animal-rights activists, Harris said, “Animals know how I feel (about them). I don't need no pat on the back from any human or group that doesn't want people to have even a cat or a dog.”

Harris took several questions from people watching online — though she refused to answer one by the North Side's Jeff Heil, who started the Facebook group Citizens Against Darlene Harris for Mayor.

PublicSource's J. Dale Shoemaker appeared to ask for Heil whether Harris planned to lower taxes.

“I will not raise taxes,” Harris said.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847, tfontaine@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @FontainePGH.