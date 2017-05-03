Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police: Man shot in neck in North Versailles
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Police are investigating a North Versailles shooting that sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., North Versailles police and paramedics received a report that a man had been shot on Marvin Avenue, Allegheny County police Sgt. Scott Scherer said. By the time they arrived, the person who called in the incident had driven away, police said.

Soon after, officers found a wounded man inside a vehicle a few blocks away on Broadway Extension.

The victim, whose identity was not released, suffered from a gunshot wound to his neck and upper back area, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where officials said he was “in critical but stable condition.”

The county's homicide unit is assisting in the investigation.

Officials asked anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 412-473-1300.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

