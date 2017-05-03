Carlow University freshman, 19, dies after five-story fall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Carlow University freshman student died Wednesday after falling from a fifth-floor balcony on the Oakland campus.

Dalton Bacco, 19, of West View fell from the top level of the University Commons building on Fifth Avenue at about 4:20 p.m., officials said.

At 5:01 p.m., Bacco was pronounced dead at UPMC Presbyterian hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said.

According to the university website , Bacco played on Carlow's men's golf team and graduated from North Hills High School.

“We're devastated,” university spokesman Drew Wilson said. “We extend our sympathies to the family.”

Pittsburgh police are investigating. The medical examiner has not yet released the cause or manner of death.

Carlow students are taking final exams this week.

University officials made grief counselors available for extended hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Wilson said. UPMC is offering further support through its re:solve Crisis Network mental health response team.

The University Commons building on Carlow's main campus includes a café and bookstore, computer labs, library, study areas and classrooms.

The student fell from a covered balcony and seating area that encircles the building's top floor.

