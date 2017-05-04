Pizza driver attacked, carjacked in Hill District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pizza delivery man was not seriously hurt when he was carjacked in the Hill District Wednesday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. on Miller Street.

The driver with Pizza Milano was attempting to deliver pizza and wings to a Miller Street address that turned out to be bogus. When he got out to try to find the address, he was jumped by three black men and hit on the head with a pistol.

The men took his car and abandoned it a short distance away on Colwell Street. The attackers got away with only the pizza and some change that was in the driver's car, police said.

The driver had a lump on his head; he did not go to a hospital.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.