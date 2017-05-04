Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Woodland Hills superintendent responds to investigation into altercation videos
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis released a video to the media from March 3, 2015, that shows an incident inside Woodland Hills High School student involving a then-15-year-old student and Churchill Police Officer Steve Shaulis and Principal Kevin Murray.
Woodland Hills Schools Superintendent Alan Johnson said Thursday he believes the Allegheny County District Attorney's office will render a fair and impartial decision surrounding an investigation into videos that show physical altercations between a school resource officer and two high school students.

"Very obviously we need, as an institution, to step back and assess what we can do to build a more positive climate in our schools — all of our schools," Johnson said in an email to the Tribune-Review "We live in a world where judgment is passed on the basis of a 30-second video clip. All I want to see is that there is a fair assessment and judgment of what has taken place. Whatever results from that inquiry will be something that we will support."

The videos, from this year and 2015, show Churchill Police Officer Steve Shaulis, who is assigned to Woodland Hills High School, arresting two students on separate occasions. In one incident that occurred April 3, a 14-year-old student claims through his attorney Todd Hollis that Shaulis knocked out his front tooth during the arrest.

A second video appears to show Shaulis putting a 15-year-old student in a choke hold, slamming him to the ground and using a stun gun while high school principal Kevin Murray holds him down. Hollis played that video from March 3, 2015 for reporters this week to show what he believes to be an aggressive pattern by Shaulis.

The teen in the 2015 incident was charged as a juvenile with resisting arrest but was acquitted of that charge during a trial in which the tape was played. A judge found the teen guilty of disorderly conduct and he faced probation, his attorney Frank Ralph said.

The teen in the video said a teacher sent him to the school office after defending a girl who had asked to use the bathroom, but was told she couldn't go, according to Ralph.

The more recent video involving 14-year-old student Que'chawn Wade stems from an accusation of a missing cell phone at the school, Hollis said.

Shaulis is currently not working at the school during the investigation, according to his attorney Phil Dilucente. Churchill police have not commented on his employment status.

Johnson on Thursday defended the high school and district.

"Anyone can bash us," he said. "Schools are easy targets. We do a great job for 99.9% of the students who come through our doors. We are warm, caring and supportive. A very few times, that doesn't happen and when it doesn't, we are painted as uncaring and mean. Its easy to pass a judgment on one video. It requires little in the way of thought to pronounce us as 'guilty' based on a video because it doesn't require that anyone look deeper at the institution and what it is has been trying to achieve. What we hope to find are partners who are willing to spend some time with us and to get to know us. That is what we are going to focus on in the longer term."

Mike Manko, a district attorney spokesman, said the incidents involving Shaulis remain under investigation.

"As we have previously stated, we are working with other agencies, both state and federal, to determine what if any crimes have been committed and which venue best addresses the issues presented," he said in an email. "The investigation is ongoing and, when appropriate, we will comment further."

The release of the videos has garnered national attention with stories about the incidents appearing this week in the Washington Post, Miami Herald and New York Daily News.

