Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Two alligators removed from Pittsburgh home

WPXI | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
WPXI
Two abandoned alligators were removed from a home in Pittsburgh. Animal control officers were called Wednesday, May 3, 2017 to a home on Baldwin Drive in the city’s Hays neighborhood.
WPXI
Two abandoned alligators were removed from a home in Pittsburgh. Animal control officers were called Wednesday, May 3, 2017 to a home on Baldwin Drive in the city’s Hays neighborhood.
WPXI
Two abandoned alligators were removed from a home in Pittsburgh. Animal control officers were called Wednesday, May 3, 2017 to a home on Baldwin Drive in the city’s Hays neighborhood.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Two abandoned alligators were removed from a home in Pittsburgh.

Animal control officers were called Wednesday afternoon to a home on Baldwin Drive in the city's Hays neighborhood.

Police said the people living in the home were evicted and left the alligators behind.

The landlord found them and called for help.

The alligators were taken to Humane Animal Rescue in Homewood.

"We're an open-door shelter," said Dan Rossi, executive director of the shelter. "They are in need, so we will house them. We will evaluate them."

The city of Pittsburgh has a strict law about possessing certain exotic animals. Owners are required to have a permit.

"It is legal to own them in a state of Pennsylvania, so we may adopt them out. We may transport them to another state and release them if that's another appropriate decision," Rossi said.

Rossi said there is an opportunity for the owners to claim the alligators and get them back, depending on the circumstances.

The last time Humane Animal Rescue took in alligators was three years ago.

More from WPXI .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.