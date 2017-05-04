Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Carlow University students mourn freshman who died in fall from balcony
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
Natasha Lindstrom | Tribune-Review
A mourner pauses Thursday at a memorial for Carlow University student Dalton Bacco on the school's campus.
Natasha Lindstrom | Tribune-Review
A small memorial formed on Carlow University's campus Thursday for student Dalton Bacco, who died on Wednesday in a fall from a balcony.
Carlow University Athletic Department
Carlow University freshman student Dalton Bacco, 19, of West View, died Wednesday after falling from a fifth-floor balcony on the Oakland college campus.

Updated 46 minutes ago

A somber mood permeated Carlow University's Oakland campus on Thursday, a day after the death of freshman student Dalton Bacco.

On the sidewalk outside the student center, bouquets of yellow, pink and blue flowers propped up alongside a few candles served as a makeshift memorial for the 19-year-old from West View.

Inside the building, mourners left messages for Bacco's family by dropping handwritten notes into a box on the counter near the college's mailroom and bookstore.

“He was always laughing, smiling and nice,” said Ashley Hoak, 19, of Elizabeth, after pausing to take a photo of the memorial flowers. “He had a lot of friends. ... It's like the saddest thing ever.”

Bacco died Wednesday at 5:01 p.m., about forty minutes after he fell five stories from a covered balcony area encircling the top floor of the University Commons building. His official cause and manner of death are pending.

Those who knew Bacco said they would remember the North Hills High School graduate for his infectious smile, zany sense of humor and kind heart.

“Once you met him, you liked him,” said Ryan Shank, who coached Bacco on Carlow University's men's golf team.

“He just loved to laugh, he loved to make people laugh and he could laugh at himself.”

Hoak recalled a hilarious moment earlier this school year when Bacco inexplicably showed up for a campus carnival wearing a bunny costume.

“Really, Dalton? Why?” she recalled asking, to which he replied, “Just because.”

Another time, Bacco arrived at a communications class they shared minutes before it was scheduled to end.

“Well, Dalton, thanks for coming,” quipped the professor.

“You're welcome,” Bacco replied in a playful tone that caused the entire room to burst into laughter.

Bacco had set his sights on a career in respiratory care, Hoak recalled.

His death rattled the tight-knit community of about 1,400 undergraduate students at the private liberal arts school just as students took the last of their final exams and parents arrived to help them pack up for summer break.

“I feel for Dalton's parents... they did a great job raising him,” said Shank, who fielded texts and calls Thursday from college golfers throughout the region — including some Point Park University players who fondly recalled Bacco after only one encounter.

Bacco was a member of Carlow's inaugural men's golf team.

“Anytime he stopped on the course he did the best job he could possibly do,” said Shank, also a longtime friend of his father, Frank Bacco.

Shank recalled Frank Bacco proudly talking about his son's luck this past summer when his son hit a hole-in-one on a par-3 during a practice.

School officials with the North Hills School District — Bacco's K-12 alma mater — extended their “deepest sympathies and condolences.”

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner had not released the cause and manner of Bacco's death as of 6 p.m. Thursday. University officials said they do not suspect that any building or balcony safety issues contributed to his fall and there have been no reports of foul play.

Dalton Bacco's family said that he “gave the gift of life to others” through the donation of his bone and skin organs and a heart valve.

The family has scheduled three services: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Soxman Funeral Home, 7450 Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.