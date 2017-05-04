Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

$22M in new housing is coming to Homewood, but not everyone is pleased
Bob Bauder | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Members of the Homewood Concerned Citizens Council on Thursday protested the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh's plans to build $21.8 million in new, market-rate housing on Kelly Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Pittsburgh officials met in Homewood on Thursday to announce a development that will add the first new market-rate homes in decades to the impoverished neighborhood, but about 20 residents loudly voiced opposition to the $21.8 million project.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh outlined plans for 58 townhouses on Kelly Street and Hamilton Avenue. The project includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom, market-rate and discount-rate units ranging in monthly rent from $1,445 to $900.

Protesters said they object to having rental properties on Hamilton, saying the street is better suited for affordably priced, single-family houses.

“(They) told us they were building affordable for-sale houses,” said Cherylie Fuller, president of the Homewood Concerned Citizens Council, who led the protest. “Now you're putting low-income renters. They lied.”

Plans call for 16 market-rate and 42 affordable townhouses, officials said.

The Housing Authority and Columbus, Ohio-based KBK Enterprises, the developer, hosted “numerous” community meetings where a majority of residents approved of the project, officials said.

“Homewood Concerned Citizens are one group out of about a dozen that have been part of this entire conversation,” said Mayor Bill Peduto, who attended the announcement. “Will we get 100 percent agreement? Maybe, but sometimes we won't. We will go with what the vast majority, nine-tenths of the community, said they want, not just the one that will be the most vocal.”

Work is expected to start late this year and end in 2018.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.