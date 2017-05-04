$22M in new housing is coming to Homewood, but not everyone is pleased

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh officials met in Homewood on Thursday to announce a development that will add the first new market-rate homes in decades to the impoverished neighborhood, but about 20 residents loudly voiced opposition to the $21.8 million project.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh outlined plans for 58 townhouses on Kelly Street and Hamilton Avenue. The project includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom, market-rate and discount-rate units ranging in monthly rent from $1,445 to $900.

Protesters said they object to having rental properties on Hamilton, saying the street is better suited for affordably priced, single-family houses.

“(They) told us they were building affordable for-sale houses,” said Cherylie Fuller, president of the Homewood Concerned Citizens Council, who led the protest. “Now you're putting low-income renters. They lied.”

Plans call for 16 market-rate and 42 affordable townhouses, officials said.

The Housing Authority and Columbus, Ohio-based KBK Enterprises, the developer, hosted “numerous” community meetings where a majority of residents approved of the project, officials said.

“Homewood Concerned Citizens are one group out of about a dozen that have been part of this entire conversation,” said Mayor Bill Peduto, who attended the announcement. “Will we get 100 percent agreement? Maybe, but sometimes we won't. We will go with what the vast majority, nine-tenths of the community, said they want, not just the one that will be the most vocal.”

Work is expected to start late this year and end in 2018.