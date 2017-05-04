Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Lawsuit blames overheated Samsung Galaxy S3 for Pittsburgh house fire
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen on a glass door at the company's showroom in Seoul on April 27, 2017.



A Pittsburgh woman is suing Samsung, claiming her Galaxy S3 cellphone overheated and caused a fire at her mother's North Side home.

The fire caused more than $10,000 in damage, according to the class-action complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit accuses Samsung of being negligent in its design and manufacturing of the phone, misrepresenting and omitting information, and breaching and violating its warranties.

A Samsung spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

There have been several reports of Samsung cellphones, including the Galaxy S3, overheating, catching fire or exploding, causing injuries and damage. A class-action lawsuit was filed in October in New Jersey over the Galaxy Note 7, which Samsung stopped selling and replaced because so many models caught fire.

Aaron Rihn, an attorney with the Downtown firm Robert Peirce & Associates, which is representing Jones, said he is working with a Philadelphia law firm that is handling a similar case about a different Samsung device.

Brittany Jones claims she was charging her cellphone on Dec. 30 in a bedroom at her mother's house on Chautauqua Street. The phone was on a bed when it overheated and caused the bed to catch fire. No one was injured, but the bedroom was damaged and smoke damaged other portions of the home, Rihn said.

An investigator found a damaged phone and partially burnt charging cable on the bed and battery of the phone was destroyed, according to a report form the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. The detective ruled the fire was caused by a malfunctioning battery.

Anyone who purchased a Galaxy S3 and had damages because it overheated could join the class-action suit if it goes forward.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

