Pitt-Greensburg student from Shaler mourned after deadly crash

Friends and family across two counties and beyond mourned the loss this week of a Shaler native and Greensburg college student who they say wanted to change the world.

“The world needs more Megan Froehlichs,” said friend Alyssa Norwood, 22, of Reserve. “(She) was the type of person everyone should have been.”

Froehlich, 22, was killed Tuesday afternoon when police said she ran a red light at the intersection of Route 119 and Trolley Line Avenue in Youngwood.

Froehlich was heading north on Route 119 when she went through the light and struck the bumper of a box truck, police said. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police have issued no update on the crash investigation.

Froehlich loved to drive — anywhere, said friend Erica Sorrells, 21.

“Anywhere we could go, whether it was to eat, hang out, blast the radio or just talk, we would hop in the car and drive off,” she said.

She loved the city lights of Pittsburgh, Sorrells said, particularly the view from Mt. Washington.

“We had a tradition of every year, the night before I moved back to college, we would spend the entire night together — eating for, looking out over Mt. Washington and making each other laugh until we could breathe,” she said.

Froehlich was a Shaler High School graduate and occupational therapy major at the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg. University president Sharon Smith expressed condolences on the school's social media accounts.

“We are saddened to inform you of the loss of a member of our Pitt-Greensburg family,” Smith wrote in the post.

Froehlich was a junior transfer student at the school.

“Losing a fellow student and member of our campus community can be difficult as we mourn her absence and her potential,” Smith wrote.

Friends said Froehlich had grand plans for her life.

“She wanted to change the world — make it better,” Norwood said. “She cared about everyone she came into contact with. And when you first met her, you always felt like you (had) known her forever.

“She had a heart of gold,” she said.

Sorrells said the day Froehlich was accepted the Pitt-Greensburg was one of the happiest of her life. “Now we could both go to Pitt,” she said.

“The main thing she wanted to do in life was help people that needed it,” she said. “I know it sounds super generic, but that's the best I can explain it.”

Her love of life, friends said, stretched beyond herself and touched everyone she met.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-819, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.