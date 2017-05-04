Port Authority outlines detours on Pittsburgh Marathon weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority of Allegheny County on Thursday announced several bus route detours will be in place this weekend because of the Pittsburgh Marathon and related events.

The service changes for Saturday are as follows:

• Buses will be detoured from 7 a.m. until about noon, when all buses will operate in the bus lane along Smithfield Street.

• Two-car T trains will operate from 4 p.m. until the end of service to accommodate those attending the 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park.

Service changes Sunday are as follows:

• All service will be detoured at the start of the day, beginning at 5 a.m. on the East and West busways, inclines and light rail to assist those traveling to the marathon starting line Downtown.

• Most buses will drop passengers off at Penn Station Stop B and pick them up at Stop C. The P1 bus route will pick up and drop off at Penn Station Stop A.

• Buses will not go farther into Downtown than the end of the busway, but a rail shuttle will operate between Penn Station and Steel Plaza. Riders can transfer to inbound trains heading toward the North Shore.

• Because the 61-series buses will not serve Oakland, a shuttle bus will go between the intersection of Sennot Street and Oakland Avenue in Oakland and the intersection of Beacon and Murdoch streets in Squirrel Hill.

• An 88-Penn Special bus line will go between Penn Station, UPMC Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville and West Penn Hospital in Bloomfield.

• The 89-Garfield Commons will not operate.

• Two-car light rail trains will operate from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Signage about the detours will not be posted at the bus stops.

For more information about the detours, visit www.portauthority.org or call customer service at 412-442-2000 or 412-231-7007 for TTY.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.