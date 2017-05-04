Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Long-time Gateway teacher & coach dies
Jeff Domenick | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Regis A. Giles

Updated 54 minutes ago

A long-time Gateway High School teacher, coach and member of the school's hall of fame has died.

Rege A. Giles, 77, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Giles taught science and biology before retiring teacher. He was Gateway's baseball coach for 16 years and was inducted into the hall of fame in 2008. He may have been best known as the “Voice of the Gators” in his role as announcer at Antimarino Stadium for many years.

The Murrysville resident was also a college and high school basketball referee.

The Hart Funeral Home in Murrysville is handling the arrangements.

Jeff Domenick is a Trib Total Media content producer. Reach him 412-871-2324 or jdomenick@tribweb.com

