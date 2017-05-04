In Pennsylvania, House members toe party lines in health care vote

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Western Pennsylvania's Congressional representatives stuck to party lines Thursday in a vote to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Republican Reps. Tim Murphy, of Upper St. Clair; Keith Rothfus, of Sewickley; Bill Shuster, of Bedford County; and Mike Kelly, of Butler voted for the replacement bill, known as the American Health Care Act, while Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, voted against it.

In statements released after their votes, the Republicans each addressed a key question that hangs over the legislation – whether it will protect people with pre-existing medical conditions who have employer-sponsored health insurance. The bill would let states get waivers to abandon ACA protections that require insurers to charge the same premiums whether people are healthy or sick, but the bill includes money to help very sick people pay expensive premiums.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated in December that 27 percent of non-elderly Pennsylvanians – about 2 million people – have medical conditions that insurers could have cited prior to the Affordable Care Act's passage to deny people insurance coverage.

The conditions range from cancer and Alzheimer's to kidney disease, stroke and congestive heart failure.

"No person can ever be denied insurance coverage because of a pre-existing condition. Period," said Shuster.

"After exhaustive review, I have made sure that this bill fully protects patients with pre-existing conditions by strengthening current law and establishing new requirements for states to follow as they redesign their markets to meet their populations' needs," said Kelly. "I would not support this bill or any other bill if such strict protections were not included."

"Obamacare is making insurance unaffordable for those in the individual and small group market, both with and without pre-existing conditions, and the Democrats have no solutions to the problem," said Rothfus. "The American Health Care Act is a solution that addresses both coverage for those with pre-existing conditions and affordability for everyone, with states having an opportunity to move away from Washington mandates and towards flexibility and choice."

Murphy said he is "committed to protecting the most seriously ill, including those who suffer from mental illness and addiction disorders."

Patient advocates and Democrats have said the bill won't protect people with pre-existing conditions.

Antoinette Kraus, executive director of Philadelphia-based advocacy group Pennsylvania Health Access Network, said the bill has "no meaningful protections against the price-gouging and coverage denials that people with pre-existing conditions faced prior to the Affordable Care Act."

"We're reducing a person's health and wellness to a roll of the dice," said Sally Jo Snyder, director of advocacy and consumer engagement for the Pittsburgh-based Consumer Health Coalition.

"We are going to remember who voted for this," Snyder said. "We've gone to the rallies; we've made call after call after call."

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.