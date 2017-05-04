Woman reports she was raped during Penguins game at PPG Paints Arena
A woman told Pittsburgh police that she was raped inside a PPG Paints Arena bathroom during the Penguins playoff game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.
Shortly after midnight, the woman walked into Pittsburgh police's Zone Two station in the Hill District to report the assault, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said.
Police did not provide additional details because the investigation is in progress.
In a joint statement, the Penguins and AEG Facilities, the company that operates the arena, said: “The Pittsburgh Police have informed us of the report and we are cooperating fully. Because it is an ongoing police investigation, we will have no further comment at this time.”
