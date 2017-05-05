Visiting the South Side this weekend? Be careful you don't get towed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police are enforcing new parking restrictions in the busy South Side bar and restaurant district.

Authorities have ordered vehicles to be towed on Friday and Saturday nights from a fire lane along a five-block section of East Carson Street.

Parking is prohibited along the south side of Carson between 12th and 17th streets from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Police are having parked vehicles towed from that area during those hours so emergency vehicles can pass through when streets become crowded.

The city also extended parking meter enforcement hours, which previously ended at 10 p.m., until midnight and lifted a two-hour limit for parking at meters.

Meter parking is now unlimited and costs $1.50 per hour.

David Onorato, executive director of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority, said visitors can park for free starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in an authority lot on Second Avenue at the 10th Street Bridge.

People parking in the lot can access a free shuttle — dubbed the South Side Nite Rider — that circulates frequently to the South Side and back until 4 a.m.

City Council in December approved the long debated restrictions . Onorato said police began strict enforcement two weeks ago.