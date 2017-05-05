Pittsburgh police stepping up patrols after shots fired in Chartiers City

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Police are increasing marked and plainclothes patrols in the city's zone 6 after another shooting incident.

Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Harlow Street in the Chartiers City neighborhood for a report that people were shooting at each other from two cars.

Police found that three black males in a red car and a white male in a black SUV were involved in the incident.

It is believed that seven shots were fired. A bystander, an elderly woman, suffered a hand wound, but refused medical attention.

One parked vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Police said it was not known if the shooting was related to two gun-related incidents within as many days.

“We want to strongly urge residents who may know information related to these acts of violence to contact us directly or anonymously,” Zone 6 Commander Stephen Vinansky said. “We will take all leads seriously. Our intent is to restore a sense of safety to the community.”