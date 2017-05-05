Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police stepping up patrols after shots fired in Chartiers City

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 5, 2017, 4:39 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Police are increasing marked and plainclothes patrols in the city's zone 6 after another shooting incident.

Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Harlow Street in the Chartiers City neighborhood for a report that people were shooting at each other from two cars.

Police found that three black males in a red car and a white male in a black SUV were involved in the incident.

It is believed that seven shots were fired. A bystander, an elderly woman, suffered a hand wound, but refused medical attention.

One parked vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Police said it was not known if the shooting was related to two gun-related incidents within as many days.

“We want to strongly urge residents who may know information related to these acts of violence to contact us directly or anonymously,” Zone 6 Commander Stephen Vinansky said. “We will take all leads seriously. Our intent is to restore a sense of safety to the community.”

