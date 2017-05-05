Heroin overdose of 11-year-old Pittsburgh girl not a sign of childhood epidemic, expert says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The story of an 11-year-old Pittsburgh girl who overdosed on heroin earlier this week drew shock and outrage nationally, but the takeaway from one local addiction expert is twofold: It's not as uncommon as one might think, but there is no epidemic of childhood heroin addicts.

“It's still up – opioid use in teens is still up from where it was 10 years ago,” said Dr. Neil Capretto, medical director of Gateway Rehabilitation. “It's not uncommon for us to, on a regular basis, treat 17 or 18 year olds.”

But he said the 11-year-old Beechview girl who was revived with an overdose-reversal drug Wednesday is still an outlier.

“We get some younger than that – 15, 16 years old,” he said. “I can think of at least three 14-year-olds over the years who were doing (intravenous) heroin. But that's more the exception.”

Police and paramedics responded to the home on Palm Beach Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer. Paramedics administered Narcan.

The girl was initially taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in critical condition, though she has since been upgraded to stable condition, Schaffer said Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, she said. Paramedics said the girl was using heroin.

Neighbor Debbie Elk told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV she was shocked to learn the girl had overdosed.

“This little girl has played Play-Doh down here with my granddaughter,” Elk told the TV station. “She's not that kind of kid. That's not that kind of family.”

Data from the overdose-tracking website Overdose Free PA show only overdose deaths, but those numbers still show a slow trend upward in juveniles using drugs.

From 2012 through 2014, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office reported no children under the age of 18 dying of drug-related overdoses. In 2015, a 12-year-old died, though the drug or drugs were not specified. Last year, a 16-year-old was killed by a drug overdose.

Capretto said the good news is that nationwide data show prescription drug abuse – long attributed to the rise in illegal opioid epidemic – has declined among teenagers.

“You have some (teenagers) getting started under 18, but under 16, you don't have near the number,” he said. “And after 18, it just explodes.”

Intervention efforts for teens and children are generally much more comprehensive than they would be for an adult, and Capretto involves family and school officials in the treatment.

He said rehab treatment for teens is similar to that of adults, though most teenage drug users are not using the same amount as the adults.

“Of course there are some exceptions,” he said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.