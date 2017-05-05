Q&A: Pittsburgh Marathon CEO Patrice Matamoros

An interview with Patrice Matamoros, CEO of Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon, Inc.

• On the challenges of creating a marathon course:

"Pittsburgh is such a tight, tight city. It's a triangle, you don't have the topography you have in normal cities. You have constraints based on your infrastructure, which was built 200 years ago. That's really hard, the constraints and finishing in a downtown that is a point, a triangle, especially now that it's growing in residential properties.

"Every single road we want to use, we have to think about what churches are there, what bus routes do we impact, what homes or residents or businesses are going to protest us or call the mayor, what access are we leaving for hospitals and ambulances to get there. You can't expect to run a marathon in a major American city and not have an impact."

• On complaints about road closures:

"We try to explain to people: You can see this coming. There's a notification process, you can see it on the news and read it in the newspaper. Whereas, with construction, cones go up, barriers go up and road closed signs go up and you have no notice.

"For your four hours of inconvenience, $1.6 million is raised for charity and 26,000 people see the city like no other time. It's all for the good of people. It's not like we're shutting it down for construction and it's closed for four months. It's a few hours. And in those hours, lives are changed."

• On the cost of putting on the marathon:

"About $4 million plus. It's an extreme expense. The money goes to the city, because we pay for all of our police, we pay for public works and the road closures, we have to hire independent contactors, we have to hire crossing guards, we have to hire road construction crews, traffic engineers. Our medals alone are $150,000."

• On what would happen if a major sponsor pulled out:

"We've insulated ourselves in terms of building up a reserve fund. We would be completely fine. A bigger risk is if a third of our participants decided not to run. In the marketplace, runners are down a little bit, about 9 percent in all road races. So we're competing for market share, there's a saturation of races. In Allegheny County alone there are 211 races, so every day and a half there's a road race here."

• On rising registration costs:

"Every runner should thank sponsors because that's why their registration is only $135. If there were no sponsors and runners footed the bill and it was the people's marathon, they would be paying, just for the marathon, around $340 per registration. Our medical tent is a 30,000 medical tent. We have 26 EMS units that come from outside the city. We're looking at incredible expenses.

"We look at competitive sets, we look at the region and we look at the nation. We look at who's offering what and where and why. What are they giving and what are we giving? We're trying to be competitive within the region."

• On future growth of the marathon:

"If we had all of a sudden everybody coming from Europe to run Pittsburgh, we could use creative strategies to grow. Maybe we add a second half – the half is the most popular race, so maybe you create the second half of your marathon course as another 13.1. That would be a way to grow. But we're not even looking at that because we're fine with where we're at."

• On not being able to run anymore due to a college injury:

"I never believed I could not run and I was always kind of stubborn about it. After I tore my labrum, once it got good enough that I could kind of run, I'd go out on runs and then I couldn't walk and I'd limp around. A couple years ago through Jeff Galloway, I was able to do run-walking for a really short time. It was fantastic. But it didn't last long. My hip gave out to the point where I can't hop, I can't jump, I can't walk more than a half mile without a lot of pain. I'm always in pain.

• On growing up in Montana:

"In Montana, I don't know if there were even 50 houses where I lived, so it was just getting out and just exploring the hills where we lived and running with the cows, and it was all about getting away from the environment of being a teenager. Running was a release and an escape. I mean, I wasn't really popular and running made me not care. I just cared about performing at the next meet.

"In fact, when I went to my first cross-country meet, I was a freshman in high school and the principal called us to be released that afternoon: Patrice Anthony and then the rest of the list. And all the boys smirked and said, 'Oh, hey, Anthony, go win it.' And they laughed because they didn't think it was a possibility. But I did. On Monday, they thought it was a joke when the principal announced my win. They didn't believe I'd won. It was my first, 'Ha! Guess what? I won. You didn't think I could but I did it.'

• On getting the job:

"When I was offered this job, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, here's my chance to be back in running again.' I'm still involved in running. So it's been great."

Note: Answers have been edited for length.