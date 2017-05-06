Woodland Hills considering body cameras for school police officers

The Woodland Hills School District is exploring the possibility of requiring police officers assigned to its schools to wear body cameras in light of recent controversies involving altercations between officers and students.

“The idea of course is that a body camera will create greater accountability for everyone involved with a school resource officer,” Superintendent Alan Johnson told the Tribune-Review in an email. “It of course provides accountability for the officer but it also helps provide a clearer picture of the circumstances that surround a confrontation between a student resource officer and a student or staff member and we believe that can only help in understanding the contexts of these often difficult situations.”

He said he does not believe any other schools in Pennsylvania use such cameras with police officers. The district still has to secure funding and develop policy language to enact such a policy.

“We are excited about it,” Johnson said. “ We need policy though since this will mean that interactions with minors are being recorded and steps need to be taken to protect them and their families.”

Earlier this week the district made national headlines after Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis went public with videos from school surveillance cameras that showed the arrests of two black students, ages 14 and 15, by a white Churchill police officer assigned to the school.

In a video from April 3, Churchill officer Steve Shaulis, a school resource officer, can be seen dragging Que'chawn Wade, 14, into the school's main office lobby before fighting with him off camera and knocking out one of the teen's teeth, Hollis said. Wade faces a resisting arrest charge in juvenile court.

Video from a March 2015 incident shows Shaulis putting Ahmad Williams Jr., then 15, in a headlock, slamming him to the ground and shocking him twice with a Taser. Murray helped hold the teen down during the arrest for disorderly conduct. A judge acquitted Williams of resisting arrest after the tape was played at trial.

Neither video contained audio.

Johnson said Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala recommended they consider the body cameras for officers and it has been discussed with the Churchill Police Department.

Last year, Zappala's office investigated the high school's principal, Kevin Murray, after an audio tape of him threatening a special-education student surfaced. Murray was placed on administrative leave for about six weeks but not charged with a crime.

On Friday, parents in the district received a letter in the mail from Murray and other teachers calling for unity.

“The emotional climate of Woodland Hills is not ideal right now, and I am not sure that it ever has been,” Murray wrote. “It feels like we are becoming more and more broken as time passes, becoming a community where it's easier to pick apart our differences rather than to celebrate them.

“We have to work together through our differences, our stereotypes, and our prejudices to continuously build up this community that allows itself to be torn down all too often.”

School Board President Tara Reis commended Murray for the letter.

“I believe Kevin Murray's letter shows how passionate he and his team are about the students of Woodland Hills School District,” she said. “I can speak for the entire board when I say that we too as a board are also passionate about and committed to the total development of each child in our district: spiritual, moral, intellectual, social, emotional and physical.”

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.