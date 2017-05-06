Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum man stabbed to death by daughter
Megan Guza | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 8:48 a.m.

A Plum man is dead and his daughter is charged with homicide after an early morning argument Wednesday, according to Allegheny County police.

Police and paramedics responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a home on Capri Court for a report of a man stabbed, according to Superintendent Coleman McDonough.

A 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, McDonough said. He had been stabbed in the chest. Authorities have not released the man's name.

His daughter, 27-year-old Christina Nicassio, was arrested at the scene and charged with homicide, McDonough said. She allegedly stabbed her father during an argument.

Nicassio remains in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment. Police are continuing to investigate.

