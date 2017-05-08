Violent arrest on Pittsburgh's South Side sparks investigation

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a bystander filmed a violent arrest on the South Side early Sunday.

Damian Trott told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that he was outside The Flats bar on Carson Street about 2 a.m. when he saw a man on the ground being struck as officers arrested him.

"What I saw when I walked up was two officers and a bouncer on top of a guy and a couple of vicious knees to the head and a kick," Trott told WPXI. "The gentleman had his head pushed up against the pavement. There was one officer with his knee on top of the guy's head."

According to a criminal complaint, officers were arresting Nathan Stanley III, 26, after he threatened the bouncer at The Flats. The officer who wrote the complaint said Stanley, identified in his report as "John Doe," threatened to "shoot y'all up" and made other remarks and gestures implying that he had a weapon.

Stanley made a motion as if he were shooting a gun toward bar staff and said, "Don't worry, I got something for y'all." When the officer told him he was under arrest, Stanley said, "I got something for you, too," according to the complaint.

The officer wrote that Stanley was reaching for his waistband and "I greatly feared than an attack was imminent at that time and I did not know what Doe's capabilities were." Police said Stanley fought their efforts to bring him under arrest and had his arms under his body as officers forced him to the ground, so one of the officers kneed and kicked him in the face before they managed to handcuff him.

Trott took about 10 seconds of video around the time the officer struck Stanley in the head.

"An investigation will be conducted into the incident," Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Sonya Toler told WPXI. "Anyone who witnessed or has information about what occurred is encouraged to (contact) the city of Pittsburgh Office of Municipal Investigation."

The police report said officers did not find any contraband on Stanley and doesn't say whether he had any weapons.

Stanley is charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and a public drunkenness citation.

Police took him to UPMC Mercy and doctors cleared him to be incarcerated. Court records show he posted a $10,000 bond and was released Sunday from the Allegheny County Jail.