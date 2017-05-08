Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Bankruptcy fraud sentencing for former 'Dance Moms' star set

The Associated Press | Monday, May 8, 2017, 8:27 a.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Abby Lee Miller enters the federal courthouse Monday June 27, 2016, Downtown to plead guilty to federal bankruptcy fraud and international money transaction charges.

The federal bankruptcy fraud sentencing for former “Dance Moms” reality star Abby Lee Miller is set to conclude before a federal judge in Pittsburgh.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Melucci wants Miller to go to prison for trying to avoid repaying hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt by hiding about $775,000 in income from a bankruptcy judge.

Miller's attorneys are expected to call witnesses when the hearing continues Monday, after which she'll be sentenced. Miller and her attorneys said they won't comment until then, but had argued when the complicated hearing began in January that she deserves probation instead of prison.

The judge has already filed tentative findings essentially agreeing with the defense argument that Miller deserves probation because no creditors lost money once the bankruptcy fraud was discovered.

