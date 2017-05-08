Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Crews remove protesters' campsite near Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's house
Bob Bauder | Monday, May 8, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
North Side residents who are upset about a homeless encampment in their neighborhood pitched tents next to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's Point Breeze home.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Paul Hendricks of Fineview says his Fineview home overlooks a homeless encampment and vows to sleep in a tent next to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's Point Breeze home until the city rousts homeless people from a North Side encampment that neighbors have dubbed “Pedutoville.' Hendricks is shown at his North Side auto body shop, Friday, April 28, 2017.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Pittsburgh police and public works employees have removed a group of tents from a spot near Mayor Bill Peduto's home.

Protesters set up and began staying in the tents two weeks ago to protest the existence of an encampment for people who are homeless along Howard Street in the North Side.

Paul Hendricks, 57, whose property abuts a wooded area in Fineview that the city has set aside in the North Side for homeless to live, vowed to reclaim his equipment and continue camping outside the mayor's Point Breeze residence.

“They're trying to say that it's private property,” said Hendricks, owner of a North Side auto repair shop. “It's a paper street next to a set of city steps. It's city property. The city owns it.”

The mayor's office cited a city ordinance dating to 1889 in which a so-called paper street, if left undeveloped for 21 years, reverts to the control of abutting property owners.

Peduto has said he would not interfere with Hendricks' protest.

Kevin Acklin, Peduto's chief of staff, said the city removed the equipment because a neighbor, not Peduto, complained.

“This individual property on Hastings Street has further been treated by the city as private property for years, including residents taking up collections to maintain and handle tree pruning issues,” Acklin said. “This is a simple straightforward issue: It's private property. The site upon monitoring was abandoned and the materials were removed from the property at the request of the homeowner.”

Hendricks said he would continue squatting outside the mayor's place until the city evicts homeless from Howard Street and cleans up trash littering their campsites.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com, or @bobbauder.

