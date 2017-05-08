Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

One man sentenced in Monroeville murder; another pleads guilty
Monday, May 8, 2017
Darnell Burks

Updated 1 hour ago

Two men involved in the 2015 killing of a 16-year-old Penn Hills boy were in court Monday, one to plead guilty and the other to receive his sentence.

Common Pleas Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski sentenced Darnell Burks, 21, to 14 to 28 years in prisons for fatally shooting Justin Clark, of Penn Hills. Burks pleaded guilty earlier this year to third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and firearms violations.

A second defendant in the killing, Deonte Howell, 20, of Turtle Creek, pleaded guilty before Sasinoski to third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and firearms violations, according to the District Attorney's Office.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2017.

Howell and Burks went to Trefoil Court in the Monroe Meadows housing complex on March 23, 2015, with the intention of robbing Clark, of Penn Hills, according to police.

Clark went to the Monroeville housing complex to sell a handgun. Howell admitted he shot Clark, took the gun and fled with Burks, who lived on Sunnyfield Drive in Monroeville. Clark died of a single gunshot wound to the chest that night at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville.

Howell's trial had been scheduled to begin Monday.

A third man, Javon Peterson, 21, of Turtle Creek, allegedly drove the getaway car. After pleading guilty to hindering apprehension and obstruction, he was sentenced in February to serve three to 23 months and paroled immediately.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

